CBS CEO Les Moonves Suspended From USC Cinematic Arts Board; Name Removed From School Newsroom

USC School of Cinematic Arts on Wednesday suspended embattled CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves from the school’s board shortly after the university’s communications department said it was temporarily removing Moonves’ name from its cutting-edge student newsroom.

“The school takes the recent allegations very seriously and will discuss further action when the board convenes in October,” the USC School of Cinematic Arts said in a statement.

The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism’s high-tech news lab has been called the Julie Chen / Leslie Moonves CBS Media Center since it opened in 2015. USC Annenberg said that donors Moonves, who is facing sexual harassment charges, and his wife, Chen, who is the host of the popular CBS daytime show “The Talk,” had requested the move. Chen is an alumna of the journalism school.

“In recognition of the sensitivities surrounding recent allegations against Mr. Moonves, he and Ms. Chen have requested that USC Annenberg temporarily suspend use of the media center’s name until the investigation concludes,” USC Annenberg said in a statement.

