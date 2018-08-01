Crash That Killed NorCal Woman Allegedly Kidnapped by Boyfriend Investigated as Possible Homicide: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash that left a 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend dead in Placer County may have been intentional and is being investigated as a possible homicide, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported Tuesday.

The double fatal crash occurred last Thursday around 9 a.m. along westbound Interstate 80 near Gold Run, which is nearly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the station reported.

"Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling in the fast lane on the freeway then suddenly swerved off the road. Didn't appear to be any attempt to brake," Placer County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Scott said.

The crash killed 23-year-old Devyn Graham and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Dayton Holden, sheriff's officials said. Holden was behind the wheel.

Robert Graham, the victim's cousin, said he was at work when he received a call from the young woman's mother informing him of the devastating news.

“Devyn’s mother said, ‘It wasn’t an accident, it wasn’t an accident,'” Graham told KTXL. “She was crying her eyes out and I couldn’t get anything else out of her.”

Robert Graham sat down with the station to shed light on the incident, which he said occurred after his cousin said she intended to leave Holden.

“I don’t want people to think this was some back and forth fight,” Graham said. “This was a senseless tragedy perpetrated by one person.”

Sheriff’s officials said Holden kidnapped Graham from her Dutch Flat home.

“According to the people who were there, she was saying, ‘I’m done. I don’t want anything to do with you,’ and that’s what started the escalation,” Robert Graham said.

Detectives said he crashed into a tree, killing them both. They’re still investigating whether it was intentional.

“They’re going to close the case in the next day or two with everything pointing in that direction still,” Graham said.

Devyn was like a sister to Robert but he did not know much about her relationship.

“She said, ‘Oh, I’m just killing time. It’s not a big deal,'” Robert Graham said.

He does not know how their relationship could take such a tragic turn but his family wants good to come out of this.

“She was so smart and incredibly artistic,” Robert Graham said.

He added that the family will auction off her art and donate the proceeds -- as well as money they receive from their GoFundMe page -- to help others. It will go toward counseling for victims of domestic abuse and charities that do similar work, Graham said.

