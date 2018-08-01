× Donkey Shot With Arrow in Colton Area to Be Released Back Into the Wild as Search for Perpetrator Continues

Officials planned to release a wild burro on Thursday morning weeks after the animal was spotted in Colton with an arrow stuck in its head.

DonkeyLand, a nonprofit that aims to protect donkeys, first posted an image of the injured animal on Facebook on July 15. The burro ran away at the group’s property in the Reche Canyon area before staffers could help, the Facebook post said.

Soon after, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services launched a rescue mission. But it wasn’t until July 23 that DonkeyLand workers found the donkey, which they called “Spirit Bob Barker.”

Crews took Spirit to the SoCal Equine Hospital in Norco for treatment, Animal Services spokesman John Welsh said.

The burro appeared to have fresh blood below the right ear, where the arrow punctured its face, DonkeyLand told officials. His jaw and neck also had some swelling.

On Tuesday, DonkeyLand said Spirit had just finished antibiotic treatment for an infection. The nonprofit also announced a $4,500 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Anonymous tips could be submitted by emailing dhorn@riversidesheriff.org or calling Animal Services at 951-358-7387.