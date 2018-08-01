Frank Buckley Interviews: Angelica Ross, Actress

Angelica Ross is a transgender actress and one of the stars of the critically acclaimed FX series “Pose,” from the prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy. She is part of what FX says is the largest cast of transgender actors in “regular series” roles in TV history, and the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. FX recently announced that Pose was renewed for a second season.

Angelica is also founder of TransTech Social Enterprises, a company that seeks to provide trans and gender non-conforming people with job and tech skills and on-the-job training.

During this podcast, Angelica discusses her work on “Pose,” and she explains how her personal experiences as a trans woman inform her role as “Candy Abundance.”

