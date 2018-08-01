× ICE: Reports That an Immigrant Child Died in Custody at Texas Detention Facility Are ‘False’

Federal authorities on Wednesday disputed a claim made on social media by a Houston-based immigration lawyer that a migrant child had died in custody at a detention facility in Texas and said they were investigating whether a child died after being released.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in an email that no child had died while in the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, outside San Antonio.

“Reports that a child died in ICE custody at Dilley are false. No child or adult has ever died at an ICE family residential center,” the email read. “Please note that the person who originally tweeted that later posted an update that retracted the original accusation. The updated accusation leaves little to no info that allows us to research.”

ICE said it was looking into reports that a girl had died after being released from custody but had no further information to provide. The Los Angeles Times has not been able to independently verify a death.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Reports that a child died in ICE custody at Dilley are false. — ICE (@ICEgov) August 1, 2018