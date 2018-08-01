James Mae Collection of Graphic Tees With Kristen Doute & Magen Mattox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know her from Vanderpump Rules. Kristen Doute joined us live with her creative partner Magen Mattox to show off looks from her classic 70’s rock band inspired graphic tees from James Mae Collection. The collection consists of nine different designs and varying styles, each named after and graphically inspired by inspiring moments in Kristen’s life and career. Kristen partnered up with creative director Magen Mattox to capture the essence of that classic 70’s rock band feel and embody everything they both love about clothing…the comfort and individuality with their personalized touch on the designs. Kristen also wanted to give something back to her audience by incorporating sayings and moments from the show into her designs as a way for them to feel part of what she was creating. For more information, you can go to their website or follow Kristen on Instagram @KristinDoute