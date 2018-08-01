× L.A. City Officials Considering Ban on Selling, Manufacturing Fur

Los Angeles could become the biggest city in the United States to ban businesses from selling fur, under a plan being vetted at City Hall.

At a meeting Wednesday, animal welfare activists argued that the fur trade was brutal, inhumane and unnecessary.

“The bottom line is that humans do not need to wear the fur of another animal. Not in Los Angeles, not in any other city.… To continue to allow the sale of fur is to condone violence,” said Brian Ruppenkamp, a member of Los Angeles Animal Save.

Under the proposal from Councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Paul Koretz, Los Angeles would prohibit businesses from selling fur products, including clothing, hats, handbags or key chains trimmed with real fur, unless they were selling used goods. Manufacturing fur products would also be forbidden.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.