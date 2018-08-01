× Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Upskirt Photos of Target Shoppers in Cypress

Police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly took inappropriate photographs of shoppers at a Target store in Cypress.

Officers arrested Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, on suspicion of invasion of privacy, according to the Cypress Police Department.

The agency said it was alerted at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a man surreptitiously taking images of women who were wearing skirts at the Target on 6835 Katella Ave.

A witness confronted the man before he fled, police said. Surveillance footage shows the man running following the brief scuffle.

Two victims and multiple bystanders provided officers information that led them to identify the perpetrator as Ibarra, according to the department.

Investigators also learned that the man committed the same crime at the Target at 20200 Bloomfield Ave. in Cerritos earlier that day, police added.

Officials found Ibarra on Wednesday and booked him at the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail.

The Police Department was working on determining whether or not Ibarra had more victims.

Anyone with information could call Detective Cassie Miller at 714-229-6631.