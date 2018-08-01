Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in Gang Killing of Huntington Beach Teen Found Stuffed in Ice Chest: DA

A 40-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to 50 years to life in state prison for the death of a Huntington Beach woman who was fatally shot and found days later inside an ice chest, prosecutors said.

Anthony Moreno was convicted last month of committing the November 2015 murder of 19-year-old Dawn McEveety on behalf of a street gang to which he belonged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

McEveety’s corpse was discovered after a 1991 Toyota Celica hatchback emitting a foul order in the unincorporated West Whittier-Los Nietos area was reported to authorities.

Her body was “entombed” inside a large cooler in the cargo area of the car, which had been reported stolen, investigators said at the time.

Moreno was convicted of fatally shooting the teen five days before in the detached garage of an Artesia house that prosecutors said was known as a gang hangout.

Moreno, who officials described as a documented gang member, was arrested five months after McEveety’s death. He was already incarcerated at the time on an unrelated charge.

He had pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with McEveey’s death, but last month a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The jury also affirmed prosecutors’ allegation that the killing was committing at the direction and on behalf of a criminal gang.