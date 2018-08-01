Naked Man Arrested After Allegedly Holding Woman at Knifepoint in Whittier Area

A naked man who allegedly held a woman hostage with a knife in the Whittier area Wednesday morning has been arrested, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Whittier, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The man, who was described as being in a “drug-fueled rage,” allegedly ran away when he heard the Sheriff’s Department helicopter overhead and hid behind a truck, officials said.

He then tried to run away again as deputies approached, but he ran into the street and hit the side of a passing truck. He was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

The woman and the deputies were not injured during the incident.

Authorities did not release any further details.

This morning in #unincorporatedWhittier, in a drug-fueled rage, a suspect took a woman hostage at knife point. As he forced her into the street, he saw the #LASD #Aero overhead. He let her go, ran into the street and hit the side of a passing truck. He was arrested. Victim safe. pic.twitter.com/3sAtoNq5rV — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) August 1, 2018

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.