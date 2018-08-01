NBA Star LeBron James Opens a Public School in His Home State of Ohio to Support At-Risk Youth

NBA superstar LeBron James has more pantries, and more refrigerators, than he’d ever dreamed of as the child of a single teen mom living the “everyday struggle” in Akron, Ohio. But it’s from this existence that his “I Promise School” has been born.

James’ foundation has teamed with the Akron (Ohio) Public Schools system to create an elementary school that will support at-risk children in his hometown.

“We want every kid that walks through this school to be inspired, to come … away with something, something where they can give back,” said the 33-year-old James, who poured millions from his own pocket into the project. “For kids, in general, all they want to know is that someone cares. And when they walk through that door, I hope they know that someone cares.”

The new Laker has two sons and a daughter.

Asked by Lemon about the prospect of entering politics after his playing days, James at first dodged the subject like so many defenders throughout his career. But when asked what he would say if someone told him, “If you don’t run, Trump’s going to win,” he had a change of tune.

“Well, in that case, I may (run),” James said. “I believe there’s someone else out there. I hope.”

Queried on what he’d say to Trump if they were face to face, he was quick to say, “I would never sit across from him.”

James’ main focus is helping the next generation conquer their obstacles — with inspiration from the past.

“If we look at some of the greatest leaders of our time, you look at, you know, Muhammad Ali, you look at Dr. Martin Luther King, and all the adversity they went through,” he told Lemon. “They always use it to say ‘OK, this is even more motivation, this is even more a way for me to even be more powerful.’ And they’re the reason why we are here today.”