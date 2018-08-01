× New ‘Calexit’ Plan Includes Setting Aside Land for ‘Autonomous Native American Nation’

The activists behind the “Calexit” proposal to cleave California are scrapping their old plans in favor a new secessionist proposal, one that would create what organizers call an “autonomous native nation” within a new independent state.

The California secretary of State cleared the group Yes California in April to begin collecting signatures from voters to place on the 2021 ballot the question of whether California should secede from the United States.

But with the group’s Oct. 17 deadline to deliver signatures from 365,880 registered voters fast approaching, organizers are moving away from that effort and redirecting resources to the new proposal, said Marcus Ruiz Evans, president of Yes California.

The new plan would combine secession with the creation of the “autonomous native nation” within that newly independent state of California, Evans said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Tomorrow we are releasing the details of the new #Calexit plan which establishes an autonomous Native American nation (not a reservation) – the first of its kind in North America – created through the retrocession of (most) federal properties in California to Native Americans. pic.twitter.com/0iFzosNSPL — #Calexit Campaign (@YesCalifornia) July 31, 2018