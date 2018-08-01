Pedestrians Can Be Ticketed for Using Cellphones in Montclair Crosswalks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Montclair are expected to begin issuing tickets Wednesday to pedestrians caught using their cellphones while crossing the street.

The ordinance aims to reduce pedestrian involved traffic collisions, which the city said account for 15 percent of all vehicle-related fatalities.

“An estimated 30 percent of pedestrians engage in distracting activities while crossing the street, which include text messaging, phone calls, listening to music, etc.,” the city sated on its website.

That’s why officials in Montclair passed the law that will fine first offenders $100 for not following the new ordinance.

The official language of the law reads, "No pedestrian shall cross a street or highway while engaged in a phone call, viewing a mobile electronic device or with both ears covered or obstructed by personal audio equipment."

A second offence within 12 months can bring a fine of $200. Any further tickets will cost the recipient $500 each time they are caught within any consecutive 12-month period, the website stated.

The new law went into effect on January 3, however authorities were expected to only give warnings until the beginning of August, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The only exceptions to the ordinance include 911 calls, pedestrians with medically prescribed hearing aids and first responders using devices within the scope of their official duties.