Software Incompatibilities Caused Omission of 118,000 Voters From L.A. County Rosters in June Election

Incompatible software was one of the reasons that 118,000 people were left off Los Angeles County voter rosters on election day in June, according to an outside review released Wednesday.

The investigation by IBM Security found no evidence that a security breach caused the names to be left off the voter rolls, according to a summary of the report released by the county.

When county voters went to the polls on June 5, a significant number of people discovered their names weren’t on the rolls, fueling anger and confusion.

The faulty rosters affected roughly 2.3% of the registered voters across the county and 35% of voting locations, according to county figures, officials said in June.

