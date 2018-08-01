× Trump Administration Can’t Withhold Funds From California ‘Sanctuary’ Cities, Appeals Court Rules

A federal appeals court decided 2-1 Wednesday that the Trump administration may not withhold federal funds from California’s immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and counties.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district judge’s ruling in favor of San Francisco and Santa Clara County, which sued over the administration’s threats to withhold money to jurisdictions that have passed laws limiting local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

But the court removed a nationwide injunction issued by the judge, concluding that there was not enough evidence presented so far to justify it.

The case stemmed from an executive order President Trump issued five days after taking office. He directed his administration to withhold federal funds from sanctuary jurisdictions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.