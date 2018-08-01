× Trump Administration Threatens Raising Tariffs to 25% on $200B Worth of Chinese Goods

The Trump administration is considering increasing to 25% the rate of proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of goods from China.

The White House had previously asked the Office of the United States Trade Representative about the possibility of imposing a 10% tariff on the $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The United States has already imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth $34 billion to punish Beijing for what it says are its unfair trade practices. China immediately responded with its own tariffs on US goods worth $34 billion.

US Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer has been directed by President Donald Trump to consider increasing the proposed tariff level. The trade office is now asking the public to comment on the proposal. Those comments are due on Sept. 5.

Talks between the world’s two largest economies are at an impasse in the trade spat, with both sides threatening new tariffs.