Woman Found Shot to Death in Arcadia

A woman was found shot to death in Arcadia Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but the circumstances behind the shooting are unknown.

Detectives responded to the scene to assist the Arcadia Police Department in the homicide investigation. Aerial video from Sky5 showed an area between two homes covered with a blue tarp.

No further details have been released.