1 Person Shot in Parking Lot of El Sereno Hamburger Restaurant: Police

One person was wounded in a shooting outside of a hamburger restaurant in El Sereno on Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened about 2:37 p.m. in the parking lot of Troy’s Burgers located in the 4800 block of Valley Boulevard, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

Police did not know the unidentified victim’s condition.

Two suspects were at large following the shooting, according to Madison. They were both described as Hispanic males, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with bald heads.

No further information was released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.