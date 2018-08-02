3-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Nearly Drowning at Pool in Santa Clarita

A child is airlifted for treatment after nearly drowning in a community pool in Santa Clarita on Aug. 2, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A 3-year-old girl was revived after she was found not breathing and floating face down in a pool in Santa Clarita on Thursday, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

The child was not alert or awake when she was found by family members in a community pool in the neighborhood of North Hills, Captain William Edwards said.

“They pulled her out and gave about a minute of CPR,” Edwards said.

People at the scene were able to revive the child, he said, performing CPR correctly before first responders got to the scene. By the time a helicopter arrived to airlift the girl to a nearby hospital, she was conscious and breathing, Edwards said.

He said investigators are looking into the incident. No further information was released by authorities.