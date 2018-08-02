AG Xavier Becerra Says California Will Join Lawsuit to Block 3-D-Printed Guns

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra announced Thursday that the state will join a lawsuit filed against the Trump administration to block the release of blueprints for 3-D-printed guns.

The announcement came weeks after Cody Wilson, known as the inventor of the 3-D-printed gun and founder of digital firearm blueprint developer Defense Distributed, reached a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department allowing him to publish the files online.

The suit, led by Washington state, was filed early this week. In addition to California, seven other states and the District of Columbia have signed on. On Tuesday, a Seattle federal judge issued an order temporarily preventing the public from accessing the blueprints.

Guns produced by 3-D printers lack serial numbers, making them untraceable. They can be made entirely out of plastic, allowing them to pass through metal detectors unnoticed. If the files become freely available, anyone with a 3-D printer would have easy access to firearms, a serious concern for gun-control advocates.

