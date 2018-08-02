Assault With a Deadly Weapon Suspect Flees Police Gunfire, Is Arrested Hours Later in Adelanto

An armed parolee managed to escape the Adelanto scene where he was shot at by deputies attempting to take him into custody on Thursday but was arrested nearly 12 hours later, officials said.

The incident was first reported as two men fighting around 2 a.m. outside a home in the 10300 block of Kemper Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

One of the men, 35-year-old Victorville resident Bernard Rayford, was armed, according to authorities.

The other man involved later told investigators that Rayford had confronted him in his driveway as he was leaving for work. After asking the man some questions, Rayford pulled out a firearm, and an altercation ensued, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The two struggled for possession of the gun until authorities arrived, at which point deputies ordered both to get on the ground, officials said.

Both men initially complied, but Rayford got up and was shot at by at least one deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

But Rayford was not struck and was able to flee.

Investigators gathered evidence and traced the suspect to a residence on Kendall Circle in Adelanto. He was arrested there around 1:20 p.m. without further incident, officials said.

Authorities said he would be booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and violating parole, and would be held without bail.