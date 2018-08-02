Federal Appeals Court Upholds $4.1 Million Settlement to Homeless Couple Shot at by Deputy in Lancaster

A federal appeals court has for a second time upheld a $4.1-million award against Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies for shooting a homeless couple who were staying in a friend’s backyard shed.

The 2010 shooting occurred during a search for a wanted parolee who had been spotted in the Lancaster neighborhood where the couple was staying.

Angel Mendez and Jennifer Lynn Garcia, who had no permanent home, were napping in the plywood shed when two deputies entered without a warrant and without knocking or announcing themselves.

One of the deputies spied what he thought was a gun and said he saw Mendez reaching for it. The deputies fired 15 bullets at the couple.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.