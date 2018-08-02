Woman Sought in Homicide in Custody After Leading Police on Pursuit in South Los Angeles: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman being sought in connection with a homicide was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through South Los Angeles streets with a young female in the back seat on Thursday, according to authorities and video.

The pursuit started in the area of 88th Place and Main Street, in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, around 11:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ray Brown.

During the short pursuit the black sedan could be seen driving erratically on streets, at times running stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road, Sky5 aerial video showed. The chase lasted about 30 minutes.

At one point, the driver slowed while making a turn in an intersection and appeared to be speaking out of her rolled-down window to someone, possibly a driver in a nearby vehicle or police.

Shortly before 12:10 p.m., police tried to stop the car with a spike strip; although it was not immediately clear whether the car drove over it, the back tire appeared to be flat a short time later.

A few minutes later, the driver stopped in the middle of an intersection as LAPD patrol cars surrounded her vehicle, the aerial footage showed.

She and the girl then got out of the car through the driver's-side door. The woman was immediately apprehended by approaching officers and placed in a police vehicle; the young female, meanwhile, was safely in the custody of law enforcement personnel, according to the video.

After, a large crowd gathered at the scene where the pursuit ended -- at 43rd Street and Avalon Boulevard -- and things got tense for a time, Sky5 video showed.

The driver was a suspect in a homicide, Brown confirmed.

She was wanted in a fatal stabbing that occurred in the Historic South-Central area of South Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to LAPD Sgt. Shannon Hale.

LAPD Officer Rosaria Herrera later said the stabbing actually occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, at a bus stop near Central and Vernon avenues. An argument escalated between the suspect and the male victim, resulting in the woman stabbing the man, according to Herrera.

The victim died after being transported to a local hospital, she said. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified yet by police.

Herrera initially told KTLA the pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, and that the vehicle involved was stolen; however, it turned out she was referencing another pursuit in the area that was taking place around the same time as the one involving the homicide suspect.

Police gave no indication the woman's car was stolen.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Judy Oehling contributed to this story.