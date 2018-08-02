× Man Turns Himself Into Authorities After Allegedly Stabbing Woman in Hemet

A man accused of stabbing a woman in Hemet turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, police said.

Abel Mondragon knew the woman he’s suspected of stabbing, although police have not released information about the nature of their relationship. The stabbing happened in the 200 block of North Jacinto Street on July 21.

When officers arrived to the scene that day, they saw the victim with multiple stab wounds and she provided the identity of her assailant, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later released with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Investigators with the Hemet Police Department were searching for Mondragon for the past two weeks as an arrest warrant had been issued for him. He turned himself in to police on Thursday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

No further information has been released by police.