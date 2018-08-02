× McDonald’s Giving Away Free Big Macs to Celebrate Burger’s 50th Anniversary; Here’s How to Get One

McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Big Mac by giving away the double-decker burgers for free starting Friday.

To get one, customers must first obtain what the fast-food company is dubbing the “MacCoin,” described as a “limited edition global currency,” according to a news release on its website.

The MacCoins — which come in five designs, each featuring a different decade — can be obtained beginning lunchtime Thursday by purchasing a Big Mac at one of 14,000 participating locations across the country.

Those in turn can be redeemed for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald’s in the U.S. and abroad through the end of the year, the release stated.

The company plans to distribute over 6.2 million MacCoins around the globe.

The Big Mac was invented in 1967 by Jim Delligatti, a local McDonald’s franchise owner in Pennsylvania. It became a staple at the chain’s fast-food restaurants nationwide the following year, according to the New York Times.

Delligatti died in 2016 at the age of 98.

The famous jingle — “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun” — was created in the 1970s, and is still well known to this day.

Full details about the Big Mac deal can be found on the McDonald’s website.

We're celebrating 50 years of Big Mac by creating a global currency—MacCoin—each one worth a free Big Mac around the 🌎, with 5 collectible designs for 5 legendary decades. Starting August 2, collect your own MacCoins when you buy a Big Mac while supplies last. #BigMac50 pic.twitter.com/xn8Z9GNLSp — McDonald's (@McDonalds) July 29, 2018