Red Flag Conditions Forecast for Weekend Threaten to Fan Multiple Wildfires in Northern California

Firefighters throughout the state were bracing for strengthening winds forecast this weekend that threaten to fan the flames of multiple Northern California wildfires, including the deadly Carr fire.

As of Thursday, there were 18 wildfires burning across the state. Although a number of them had scorched fewer than 100 acres, those smaller fires are contributing to the drain on critical resources, especially as firefighters from around the state and nation are being called to battle the big blazes.

A red flag warning was issued Thursday for parts of Northern California, including Redding, which has already been devastated by the massive Carr fire. The warning, covering the fire’s entire burn area, begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be in effect 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Red flag conditions are declared when sustained winds are predicted to reach around 15-20 miles per hour, combined with high heat and low humidity.

The Carr fire, the largest fire now burning in California, grew to 125,842 acres overnight and remained 35% contained as of Thursday morning. The fire has killed six people in Shasta County, including two firefighters, and destroyed 1,555 structures.

