San Diego's Scripps Pier Records Highest Ocean Temperature in Its 102-Year History

The sea surface temperature at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla hit 78.6 degrees on Wednesday, the highest reading in the pier’s 102-year history, according to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The reading broke the previous record of 78.4 degrees, set in 1931.

Scripps Oceanography officials say local ocean temperatures have been running above normal for several days at that spot, but the record was not broken until Wednesday.

The institute has been taking sea surface temperatures there since August 1916 as part of its scientific research.

