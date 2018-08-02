San Diego’s Scripps Pier Records Highest Ocean Temperature in Its 102-Year History

Posted 8:33 PM, August 2, 2018, by
Tyler Torano plays his shot from the 16th tee, with Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier in the background, during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on Jan. 25, 2018, in San Diego. (Credit: Donald Miralle / Getty Images)

Tyler Torano plays his shot from the 16th tee, with Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier in the background, during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North on Jan. 25, 2018, in San Diego. (Credit: Donald Miralle / Getty Images)

The sea surface temperature at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla hit 78.6 degrees on Wednesday, the highest reading in the pier’s 102-year history, according to UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The reading broke the previous record of 78.4 degrees, set in 1931.

Scripps Oceanography officials say local ocean temperatures have been running above normal for several days at that spot, but the record was not broken until Wednesday.

The institute has been taking sea surface temperatures there since August 1916 as part of its scientific research.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories