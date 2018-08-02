Summer Menu Starring This Season’s Fruits With Viviane at Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Michael Reed joined us live with a taste of his summer menu starring this season’s fruits at Viviane at the Avalon Beverly Hills. Chef Reed, owner of cult brunch favorite Poppy + Rose in DTLA, combines his penchant for comfort food with his fine dining experience at restaurants like The Modern in NYC and David Myer’s Sona into the chic California-inspired cuisine at Viviane.

Growing up in the farming community of Oxnard, CA, Reed has always been inspired by seasonal produce from independent farmers, and incorporates local produce like watermelon, pineapple, and strawberries into Viviane’s new menu in unexpected ways. Viviane is located at the Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills. For more information, you can go to their website.