U.S. Government Wants ACLU to Find Missing Immigrant Parents Not Yet Reunited With Children

Government attorneys are asking that the American Civil Liberties Union take the lead in finding hundreds of parents who have not yet been reunited with their children, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The filing outlines potential next steps in the case after the government reunited about 1,800 immigrant families under court order. Immigration officials had separated the family members at the border, many under the “zero tolerance” policy introduced by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions that prosecuted people who crossed illegally.

The ACLU pushed back in its part of the filing, asking the judge in the class-action lawsuit to order the government to keep working on its own to locate parents and to provide more information to the civil rights organization so that it can assist in the reunification.

“The government must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents,” the ACLU wrote in the filing. “Not only was it the government’s unconstitutional separation practice that led to this crisis, but the United States government has far more resources than any group of NGOs,” or nongovernmental organizations.

