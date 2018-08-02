× Woman Suspected of Fatally Shooting Husband in Malibu Area Home

A woman believed to be the wife of a man found dead inside a home in an unincorporated area near Malibu was arrested Thursday.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 500 block of Westlake Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Arriving deputies found a man inside the home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the man’s death led authorities to arrest a woman believed to be his wife, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).