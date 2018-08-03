2 Dead After Violent Crash in Malibu; Pacific Coast Highway Partially Closed: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a bicycle in Malibu on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred shortly after noon on the southbound Pacific Coast Highway at Trancas Canyon Road, said County Fire Inspector Gustavo Medina.

He confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person suffered minor injuries and a fourth was being airlifted to a hospital, according to Medina.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Sky5 video over the scene showed two vehicles -- a white minivan and a red pickup truck -- with extensive front-end damage, indicating a likely head-on crash. Debris was strewn about the roadway, and a tire lay on the middle of the highway.

White sheets covered the front of both vehicles.

Firefighters appeared to be working to get one of the victims out of the truck, according to the aerial footage.

The southbound PCH and one northbound lane of the highway have been closed until further notice, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Gonzalez.

The highway runs east to west in the portion where the collision occurred, and Gonzalez initially described the eastbound lanes as the ones that were fully closed.

Traffic was at a crawl in the area as of 1:30 p.m., the video showed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.