”Beat the Heat!” Girls and Tech / Genesis at Marciano Art Foundation

Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid-Wilshire District with BEAT THE HEAT information about GENESIS AT MAF and its GIRLS AND TECH HERO program. The team’s innovation grew from their passion to find a solution for personal safety in light of recent news of sexual harassment in the nation. HERO is a discreet voice activated wearable device designed to record, document and call for help in emergency situations. Embedded in custom designed 3D printed jewelry, HERO listens for pre-programmed trigger words and alerts your emergency contacts. The girls will now go on for professional training, and in August pitch for next round funding for their new company. Their success is helping GENESIS demonstrate that access to quality STEAM learning is key to transforming under-resourced children’s futures.

For more information on HERO you can visit their website.

And, don’t forget the NEW, FREE and UNIQUE art installation open to the public “Reality projector” by artist Olafur Eliasson. Some of the skills used to create this exhibition are being taught in the Genesis STEAM at MAF workshops!

Free Exhibition!

Thursday thru Sunday

Reality projector by Artist Olafur Eliasson

Reserve Tickets HERE.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com