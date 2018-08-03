× CHP: 7-Week-Old Killed in Rollover Crash in Yucaipa Was Not Restrained; Driver Suspected of DUI

A 7-week-old boy was not restrained when he died after being ejected from a vehicle being driven by a suspected drunken driver in Yucaipa earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The incident occurred on the 10 Freeway as the vehicle was traveling westbound just west of Wabash Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say that Joey Joseph veered his 2003 Honda Civic off the freeway and plummeted down an embankment.

The car eventually struck a concrete culvert and overturned several times, ejecting the young boy and a woman, identified as Ysenia Santana, who was also in the vehicle.

Neither Santana or the boy were restrained in the vehicle and both suffered major blunt force trauma injuries, the California Highway Patrol stated.

All three people were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where the 7-week-old died from his injuries Thursday.

Joseph was evaluated following the crash and arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the CHP.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Joseph swerved off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 909-383-4247.