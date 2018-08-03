Doctor at UC Irvine Charged After Allegedly Secretly Filming People in His Bathroom

Dr. Duc Minh Vu, 33, is facing a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and was arraigned on Friday.

He stands accused of placing two concealed cameras inside the restroom of his Orange home — one that appeared to be a black USB charger and another disguised as a digital clock, according to prosecutors. More than a dozen guests and roommates were secretly filmed by the cameras.

One of the victims discovered the cameras on Aug. 5, 2017, prosecutors said. He called the Orange Police Department and Dr. Vu was eventually arrested at the scene.

No further information has been released by the DA’s office.