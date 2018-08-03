Food and Drink to Help You Live Longer With Dr. Steven Gundry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned Cardiologist and best selling author Dr. Steven Gundry will join us live with foods and drink to add to your diet to help you live longer. Dr. Gundry is the author of “The Plant Paradox – The Hidden Dangers in Healthy Foods that Cause Disease and Weight Gain” and “The Plant Paradox Cookbook – 100 Delicious Recipes to Help You Lose Weight, Heal Your Gut, and Live Lectin-Free” The books are available on Amazon. You can also go to his website.