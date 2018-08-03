Garden Grove Homeowner Shoots, Injures Suspected Burglar: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An armed homeowner in Garden Grove shot and injured one of two suspected burglars, while neighbors helped police detain the other one on Friday, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. when the homeowner returned to his residence in the 13000 block of Rosita Place and discovered two men jumping to the back yard, according to Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney.

He confronted the pair after realizing that they had apparently burglarized the house behind him, on La Bonita Street, Whitney said.

The homeowner, who was armed, pulled a gun out and tried to detain the two men, according to the lieutenant. They in turn attacked and tried to disarm him.

A shot went off the scuffle and the suspected burglars attempted to run, Whitney said.

The homeowner told police that one of the men had possibly been shot, but that he still managed to get into a black Lincoln Navigator and take off. The second man tried to flee on foot.

Other neighbors tackled him and held the man down until police arrived, Whitney said.

He did not identify the man who was apprehended by the other residents, nor did he have a detailed description of the sought individual.

No additional information was immediately provided.