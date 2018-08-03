× Judge Pushes for More Beds to Help Resolve Housing for Orange County’s Homeless

A federal judge Friday set a Sept. 7 deadline for Orange County officials to release housing plans to help a majority of the 2,584 people in the county without shelter.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter threatened to consider a temporary restraining order preventing cities from enforcing anti-camping ordinances and citing the homeless for sleeping or setting up in public if “there’s no resolution for these men and women.”

Carter said his “breaking point” was the closure of two National Guard armories in Fullerton and Santa Ana on July 15, pushing an additional 200 people onto the streets.

“Folks are coming out of the armories and they need a place to stay,” he said.

