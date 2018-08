Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Due to several hoarding cases, the six Los Angeles city shelters are all at full capacity. Nearly 200 animals are in danger of being euthanized if the cages are not cleared soon. General Manager Brenda Barnette says they desperately need people to foster and adopt in the coming days. Reporter Kareen Wynter reports from the South LA shelter for the KTLA News at 1p with Lu Parker and Glen Walker.