Man Charged With Capital Murder in Gardena and Lynwood Shootings That Left Woman and Fellow Gang Member Dead

An Inglewood man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a series of shootings in Gardena and Lynwood that left a woman and fellow gang member dead and other victims injured, prosecutors announced Friday.

Selvin Fabian Salazar, 25, faces two counts of murder along with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of dissuading a witness by force or threat, carjacking, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, the DA’s office stated.

The first shooting incident happened at a trailer park in Gardena about 4 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Salazar was partying with friends when he became upset and opened fire at the gathering, killing 28-year-old Dolores Sanchez and wounding three other people: a 23-year-old pregnant woman believed to be his girlfriend, a 24-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

He then allegedly fled the scene with two other friends, identified as fellow gang member Francisco Rafael Montes and Montes’ wife. An investigation indicated that Montes didn’t want to help Salazar escape, but he was forced to, officials said.

As the three were in the couple’s vehicle, Salazar is accused of fatally shooting Montes after asking him to pull over at an on-ramp to the southbound 710 Freeway in Lynwood.

The defendant also tried to kill Monte’s wife but the gun malfunctioned, according to detectives. He allegedly left the victims on the side of the road and drove away, prosecutors said. Salazar was arrested Wednesday morning following a 36-hour manhunt, authorities stated.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately determined, but investigators said they were looking into the possibility that drugs played a role.

Salazar was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Torrance branch of L.A. County Superior Court.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole or death. A decision will be made at a later date on whether to seek the death penalty, according to the news release.

Prosecutors are requesting that bail be denied.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau continues to investigate the case.