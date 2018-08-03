Man Suspected of Killing Prominent Houston Doctor Commits Suicide as Police Confront Him, Chief Says

The man suspected of killing a prominent Houston doctor in broad daylight two weeks fatally shot himself in the head when he was confronted by two police officers in Houston on Friday morning, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Police had been looking for Joseph Pappas, 62, since Tuesday. They say they believe Pappas shot and killed Dr. Mark Hausknecht as both men rode bicycles in Houston on July 20.

Investigators say Pappas painstakingly planned the execution, possibly as revenge for his mother’s death 20 years ago under the doctor’s care, Acevedo told CNN Thursday.

Pappas — a trained marksman who worked for 30 years as a Texas constable — had been the subject of a manhunt after a tipster told investigators that he appeared to be the cyclist in a surveillance video that police had released from the day of the shooting.

Hausknecht was a prominent surgeon and former cardiologist for President George H.W. Bush.