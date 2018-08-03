× Man Tackled by Girl’s Father After Allegedly Taking Upskirt Photos of Target Shoppers in Cypress Is Charged

A man who was arrested after allegedly taking upskirt photos of Target shoppers has been charged, as authorities seek additional victims.

Jorge Ibarra, 29, of Downey, was charged on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He also faces an additional sentencing enhancement allegation that the crime was committed as the result of sexual compulsion for sexual gratification.

Ibarra allegedly approached a 15-year-old girl at the Target store at 6835 Katella Ave. on July 29 and used the camera on his cellphone to film or photograph the victim’s buttocks.

The victim’s father, Ismael Duarte, saw what happened and is seen on surveillance video pushing the suspect to the ground and kicking his phone away.

Duarte’s wife, Angelica, said her husband intervened after they noticed Ibarra put his phone in camera mode and begin following their daughter.

Duarte said he chased Ibarra out of the store and tackled him before capturing photos of him fleeing in his car.

Ibarra was eventually arrested outside his home the next day.

Investigators learned that Ibarra allegedly committed the same crime at another Target at 20200 Bloomfield Ave. in Cerritos earlier that day, according to the Cypress Police Department.

Ibarra faces a year in county jail if convicted as charged.

