Metro Investigating ‘Very Disturbing’ Video of Unconscious Man Being Dragged Off Train at Long Beach Station

Cellphone video documented a man dragging an unconscious and partially naked fellow passenger off a Blue Line train in Long Beach earlier this week, and now Metro is investigating the incident, which the transit agency called "very disturbing."

The video was recorded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and posted on BillionGODSun’s YouTube’s page.

It shows a white man in a suit dragging an unresponsive man off the train at Wardlow Station, pulling the man’s pants up to cover his exposed lower body, throwing belongings onto the platform and going back on the train.

The unconscious man is left alone on the platform.

As the man in the suit sits back down on the train, the person recording the video says the unconscious man had just had a seizure. The man recording confronts the man in the suit, whom he calls “white boy,” and accuses him of not wanting to “miss his ride.”

The man in the suit responds that “there are a lot of people” on the train and suggested that the unresponsive man is probably drunk.

The man in the suit stays on the train while the man recording goes outside onto the platform. The video shows the man on the ground has his eyes open and “stitches on his head.”

Another man is seen clapping near the unconscious man’s face to try and get a response.

More than four minutes into the video, the man in the suit gets off the train again and checks on the unresponsive man.

The man recording shouts “Don’t try and act like you give a f*** now, because you’re the one who dragged him out here." He tells the man in the suit that he had “no right” to put his hands on the unresponsive man.

The man in the suit says that since the train is “going nowhere” he got of the train to be "responsible."

When the man recording tells the man in the suit again that the unresponsive man had a seizure, the suited man asks, “Are you a doctor?” and smiles at the camera.

After touching the man's face and asking him if he is responsive, the man in the suit says the unconscious man needs paramedics.

Long Beach police and fire departments responded to the incident, which is under investigation.

It is unclear what happened to the man or what condition he is in. It is also unknown if the man in the suit committed any sort of crime.

In a statement, Metro officials said they “never want to see this on our system.”

“ We’re getting all the facts including reviewing the video from the train and the platform,” the statement reads.

Officials added that they encourage riders to call 911 when someone on the train is in distress or in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Metro security staff at 888-950-SAFE.