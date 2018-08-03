× Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Struck in Hollywood Hit-and-Run: LAPD

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood on Friday, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Formosa and Fountain avenues, on the border of West Hollywood, said Officer Rosario Herrera with the L.A. Police Department.

The deputy was riding a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle that then fled, Herrera said.

Wreckage left at the scene showed the car involved appeared to be a BMW. A front bumper had come to rest against the motorcycle, and both remained in the roadway on Fountain.

Authorities were responding to the scene to investigate, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.