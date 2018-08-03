Oxnard Police Department Releases Surveillance Video of Officer-Involved Shooting

The Oxnard Police Department on Friday released surveillance video of an officer-involved shooting that took place over the weekend.

Officer Daniel Oncea was on patrol in the Royal Duke Mobile Estates in the 1300 block of East Ventura Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to the Police Department.

The officer saw a man by the name of Joel Tapia Jr. and contacted him to take him into custody for outstanding warrants, authorities said in a news release. Tapia has had many contacts with law enforcement in the past, the statement read.

After a few moments, the incident quickly escalated. Video from a nearby security camera showed a violent struggle that lasted more than two minutes between Oncea and the man, which included punches and a tussle in the middle of the street.

Police noted in the video that Tapia punched Oncea several times and attempted to grab the officer’s weapon when it became loose and ended up on the ground. The video showed Tapia was on top of the officer and punching him multiple times.

During the course of the struggle, the officer discharged his firearm, striking Tapia, according to police. What appears to be the gun being fired can be heard in the video.

The officer was wearing a body camera, but the incident was not captured on that system, the Police Department stated.

After the shooting, Tapia ran into his residence and barricaded himself inside. The Oxnard Police Special Enforcement Unit and Crisis Negotiation Unit was then called to the scene.

After several attempts to get Tapia to surrender, officers entered the residence and took him into custody, according to the news release. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound and was released from the hospital on Thursday.

He was subsequently booked into the Ventura County Jail.

The district attorney’s office filed a criminal case that includes several charges, including: Resisting an executive officer, felony battery with injury upon a peace officer and felony resisting an officer with attempted firearm removal from the officer’s holster.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle, police said. He was transported to St. John’s Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Oncea has been employed by the Oxnard Police Department since August 2017 and is currently assigned to the department’s Patrol Division. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a standard procedure, the statement read.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact Detective Jeff Kay at 805-385-8174. Police also asked anyone with photos or videos of the scene to upload the media to their website.