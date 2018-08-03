× Police Seek Other Possible Victims of CSUN Student-Athlete Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

After multiple people accused a student at California State University, Northridge of sexual assault, he was taken into custody Friday as police urged other possible victims to come forward during a news conference later in the day.

A number of police agencies are investigating the allegations against Davis Moreno-Jaime, who is identified on the university’s soccer team website as a 19-year-old freshman who plays for the team and is a business marketing major.

Police would only say he is a student-athlete. He has been suspended from the university.

Moreno-Jaime was arrested on campus around 12:30 p.m. and police held a news conference announcing his arrest at 4 p.m. Law enforcement officials are urging other possible victims to come forward.

“There are other cases and other victims relating to this suspect,” said Anne Glavin, CSUN chief of police. “I am sure you realize we cannot and will not discuss the details of any of these cases at this time.”

While police would not release details about the allegations, LAPD Captain Bryan Lium said police are aware of possible crimes spanning between April 2017 and and July 2018.

Those suspected assaults occurred in the San Fernando Valley, CSUN and at an undisclosed location outside of Los Angeles County, Lium said. No other information about them was released by authorities.

Glavin made a plea for potential victims — or anyone with information about possible assaults by Moreno-Jaime — to come forward. She said they should not be concerned about legal processes that could come later down the road.

“Telling us your story does not obligate you to see it through to the full prosecution under law,” Glavin said. “If that happens, that is good. But right now, we most want to hear your story — what happened to you with this individual.”

“And we are committed to helping you in any way that we can,” she said.

The university’s president, Dianne Harrison, said the campus has a “zero-tolerance policy” for handling reported sexual assaults as she also urged other potential victims to speak with police.

“On behalf of the CSUN community, we extend our deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by these disgusting crimes,” Harrison said, saying the campus is committed to supporting survivors of assault.

“I am grateful to the brave students and other young women who step forward to provide information to the police regarding sexual assault,” she told reporters.

Police would not say how they begun investigating Moreno-Jaime, not giving details about the first reported assault or how they came across other alleged victims.

“I can’t go into all the details of how we got him, but we did,” Glavin said.

While not describing the alleged crimes, Glavin did say that they did not appear to be random attacks.

“I will say that this was not your stereotypical ‘jumping-out-of-the-bushes’ kind of thing,” she said.

The multiple agencies involved in the case, including LAPD and CSUN campus police, said releasing more information could hurt their efforts.

“We don’t want to contaminate an ongoing investigation,” Lium said.

Moreno-Jaime is described by police as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD sexual assault investigators at 818-832-0609 while anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.