Rams to Hire Thousands ‘on the Spot’ During 1-Day Job Fair at Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rams are holding a job fair at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park Friday in hopes filling more than 5,000 jobs for the upcoming football season.

The organization is looking to hire ushers and ticket takers as well as guest services and crowd management personnel.

Those interested must register and apply online at csc-usa.com/lamcjobs before showing up at the Coliseum, according to a news release.

Job applicants were told to arrive at 3911 S. Figueroa St. and enter the stadium through Gate 28.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with thousands expected to be hired on the spot, according to a news release.

Business casual interview attire is required, according to the news release.