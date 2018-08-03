Riverside Police Seek to ID Mercedes-Benz Driver Accused of Sexual Battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are asking the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance footage in a Riverside parking lot where he allegedly sexually battered a woman.

Detectives have been working to identify the man since the incident occurred April 23 but have exhausted their leads, the Riverside Police Department said Friday in a Facebook post.

The man is accused of approaching a woman from behind and grabbing her buttock as she was trying to get into her vehicle, parked outside a business on the 6800 block of Magnolia Avenue, at about 3 p.m.

The surveillance footage shows multiple other people in the parking lot around that time.

After groping the woman, the man got into a dark-colored, four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan from the mid- to late 2000s and sped away, the video shows.

The suspect is described as a brown-haired white or Latino man in his early 20s. He looks to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weigh around 140 pounds, police said.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a red shirt and jeans with dark sunglasses and a black hat.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Police Department's mobile app, referencing incident number P18074364.