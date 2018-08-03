Woman Shot Dead in Commerce as Homicide Detectives Investigate

The shooting death of a woman in Commerce was being investigated by homicide detectives Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators responded to the scene of the shooting in the 6000 block of East Washington Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

No information about a suspect, the victim or possible circumstances of the shooting has been released by authorities. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.