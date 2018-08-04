3 Marines Stabbed During Fight in San Clemente: OCSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three Marines were transported to a hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in San Clemente early Saturday, officials said.

Authorities received a call just after 1 a.m. about three people involved in a fight in a parking lot between Avenida Granada and Avenida Victoria, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jaimee Blashaw said.

The agency initially said that the Marines were trying to break up a fight, but a spokesperson later told KTLA that they were involved in a confrontation against two men and a woman.

One of the men stabbed all three Marines, who were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, the Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect and his two friends were at a hospital, where they were detained, the agency added. Earlier, authorities said the perpetrators were on the loose.

The incident happened near a bar, where witness Eric Clavelle said the scene could get rowdy.

Officials provided no further information.