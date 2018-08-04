× 3 People Sought After Stabbing at Tustin Convenience Store

Officials on Saturday sought the public’s help identifying three people involved in a stabbing at a convenience store in Tustin.

Police responded to a report of a possible stabbing at a business on the 600 block of West First Street at around 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

The officers found the clerk with stab wounds and rendered aid until paramedics could arrive and transport the victim to the hospital, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Detectives later determined that the clerk ran after two male individuals who had taken beer without paying, the agency said.

One of them allegedly stabbed the worker before both perpetrators went into a light-colored sedan, where a third person was apparently waiting behind the wheel.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Main Street, police said.

Authorities did not provide further details about the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information can call Detective Nguyen at 714-573-3372 or 714-573-3220.